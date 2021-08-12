POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - The Scary Dairy

"Camarillo State Mental Hospital was at the forefront of treating conditions previously considered untreatable," says Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, as he introduces his new vlog, which can be seen below.

"One therapy was to have the patients care for animals at the dairy next door. However, with shock treatments and lobotomies and the site of several murders, both during and after its closing, more than one unfortunate patient met their end at the Mental Hospital. Although little has been proven, legend has it that the orderlies were sometimes to blame. What is left of this paranormal paradise? Let’s go find out!"

