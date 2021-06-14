POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - Who Really Haunts Mentryville?

"The first successful oil strike in California was in Mentryville in 1876. Now a Ghost Town, there are Urban Legends, a few mysterious deaths and Paranormal Activity," says Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, as he introduces his new vlog, which can be seen below.

"Let’s take a tour inside some of the structures left where few people have gone in many years to see what we can dig up. Maybe we can find out who really haunts Mentryville!"

