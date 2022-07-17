POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Visits Childhood Home In New Tour Vlog

During Poison's current trek across North America, as part of The Stadium Tour alongside Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, and Classless Act, drummer Rikki Rockett has been filming his own vlogs.

Rockett recently uploaded episode #4, along with the following statement: "What a week! El Paso, Chicago, Hershey and Cleveland! Moto rides, no dressing rooms and a trip to my old house! Will they let me inside?"

View all of Rikki's other vlogs on his official YouTube channel.

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

July

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV