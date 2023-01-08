POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - Why I Left DW Drums; Video

"I have been endorsing Drum Workshop drums, pedals and hardware for a very long time," begins Poison drummer Rikki Rockett.

"So, what gives??? In this video, I'm sharing with you why I'm leaving DW Drums. I want to take the time to thank everyone who has ever supported me along this journey, it's been truly amazing. I'm excited to start my new journey and can't wait to tell you all about it!"

Currently, Poison does not have any tour dates booked.