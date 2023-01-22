POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - Why I Switched To Yamaha Drums; Video

Earlier this month, Poison drummer Rikki Rockett announced that he was leaving DW Drums; a company he had been with "for a very long time." In the video below, Rikki reveals that Yamaha Drums is his new home.

"Why Yamaha Drums? Well, let me break it down in this video," begins Rockett. "I'll talk about the build, reliability and sound, plus I'll play a little funk for ya. If you're also considering a switch to Yamaha drums, then be sure to watch this video! I'll share with you why I made the switch and how I'm enjoying the new drums."

Currently, Poison does not have any tour dates booked.