POISON Featured In "Pick Your Poison" Album Ranking On The 80's Glam Metalcast

The 80's Glam Metalcast has returned with a new album ranking episode, this time featuring host Metal Mike and fellow podcaster Chuck Shute focusing on Poison. They talk about the band's image, the videos, and rank the Poison studio albums for the "Pick Your Poison" breakdown. Check it out below.

Poison achieved commercial success in the mid-'80s through the mid-'90s and has sold 15 million records in the US, and over 50 million albums worldwide. They charted ten singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and the Hot 100 #1. Poison have not released a new studio record since 2007 but continued to tour through 2018. Poison is set to tour as an opening act for Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard with Joan Jett for The Stadium Tour which was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 and pushed to summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discography:

Look What The Cat Dragged In (1986)

Open Up And Say... Ahh! (1988)

Flesh & Blood (1990)

Native Tongue (1993)

Crack A Smile... and More! (2000)

Hollyweird (2002)

Poison'd! (2007)