POISON Frontman BRET MICHAELS Finally Sees His "Salute To Poison" Album Released On Vinyl

Around the turn of the century, Poison frontman and one of the most iconic figures of the ‘80s glam metal explosion, Bret Michaels, found himself struck with a serious case of nostalgia. On the heels of Poison’s first Greatest Hits compilation as well as a superb MTV Unplugged release, Michaels decided to revisit and reimagine some of Poison’s biggest songs with a little help from his friends. The result was Show Me Your Hits - A Salute To Poison, which was released in 2001 and embraced by the Poison fanbase that still lovingly supported the band even in the face of cataclysmic changes in the music world since the band’s heyday.

Now, that album is getting a full-on makeover for a deluxe reissue. In addition to the new artwork that brings back the ‘80s glam metal vibe, the audio has been remastered and several of the tracks given all new mixes for the smash hits “Nothin’ But A Good Time,” “Fallen Angel,” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

And now, for the first time ever, the album is being pressed on glorious vinyl, in a special limited edition purple & black splatter design. This is the perfect way to revisit the music of one of rock music’s true living legends.

Tracklisting:

"Nothin’ But A Good Time"

"Fallen Angel"

"Every Rose Has Its Thorn"

"Look What The Cat Dragged In"

"Talk Dirty To Me"

"Something To Believe In"

"I Want Action"

"Unskinny Bop"

"Stand"

"So Tell Me Why"

"Doin’ As I Seen On My TV "