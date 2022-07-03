POISON Plays Shortened Set In Jacksonville After BRET MICHAELS' Hospitalization; Fan-Filmed Video

July 3, 2022, 53 minutes ago

On Saturday, July 2nd, Poison played an abbreviated set in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of The Stadium Tour, alongside Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Classless Act  — two days after the band was forced to cancel on June 30th in Nashville, Tennessee due to frontman Bret Michaels being hospitalized.

Earlier on Saturday, Michaels issued the following statement:

Poison's setlist for the July 2nd Jacksonville, FL show was comprised of six songs:

"Look What The Cat Dragged In"
"Ride The Wind"
"Talk Dirty To Me"
"Your Mama Don't Dance" 
Guitar Solo
"Every Rose Has Its Thorn"
"Nothin' But A Good Time"

Fan-filmed footage has since surfaced:

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

July
5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO
8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL
10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI
12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH
17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI
19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO
21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY
12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA
14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX
21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX
22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX
25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ
27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA
31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September
2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC
4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA
9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

 



