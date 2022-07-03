POISON Plays Shortened Set In Jacksonville After BRET MICHAELS' Hospitalization; Fan-Filmed Video

On Saturday, July 2nd, Poison played an abbreviated set in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of The Stadium Tour, alongside Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Classless Act — two days after the band was forced to cancel on June 30th in Nashville, Tennessee due to frontman Bret Michaels being hospitalized.

Earlier on Saturday, Michaels issued the following statement:

Poison's setlist for the July 2nd Jacksonville, FL show was comprised of six songs:

"Look What The Cat Dragged In"

"Ride The Wind"

"Talk Dirty To Me"

"Your Mama Don't Dance"

Guitar Solo

"Every Rose Has Its Thorn"

"Nothin' But A Good Time"

Fan-filmed footage has since surfaced:

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

July

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV