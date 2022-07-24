POISON - RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Stadium Tour Vlog - Talk Drums To Me!

During Poison's current trek across North America, as part of The Stadium Tour alongside Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, and Classless Act, drummer Rikki Rockett has been filming his own vlogs.

Rockett recently uploaded episode #5, along with the following statement: "The time has come to go over what my set up on the Poison 2022 Stadium Tour is like. I'll show you what I use and why. If you aren't a drummer, stick around and watch anyway, you might just learn somethin'."

View all of Rikki's other vlogs on his official YouTube channel.

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV