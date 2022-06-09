POISON Share Video From Rehearsals For The Stadium Tour

Launching June 16 in Atlanta, The Stadium Tour - featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - will hit select cities in the US and Canada where each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while promising to perform their stadium sized anthems.

Poison have released the short video below, stating: "Just a little sneak peek at Poison Stadium Tour rehearsals!"



Confirmed dates for The Stadium Tour are listed below.

June

16 - SunTrust Park - Atlanta, GA

18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV