POISON Unable To Perform On The Stadium Tour In Nashville; BRET MICHAELS Taken To Hospital

The biggest tour of 2022 - The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Classless Act - rolled into Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN today, June 30th.

According to Dave Paulson from Nashville Tennessean, minutes before Poison were scheduled to perform, it was announced that vocalist Bret Michaels had been hospitalized

The rest of the group took the stage late Thursday afternoon to break the news and apologize, a Live Nation representative confirmed. No reason for Michaels’ hospitalization was given.

Aside from the announcement on stage, there has been no public acknowledgement of the cancelation. Michaels, as well as Poison's social media accounts have not been updated.

According to TMZ, Bret Michaels is currently being treated in a Nashville hospital... a medical emergency that occurred just before he was set to get on stage with Poison. He may have had a bad reaction to medication that is related to COVID... medication that triggered a reaction as a result of his diabetes.

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

(Photo - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)