POISON Would Stop At Nothing To Make The Big Time, Including Poaching VAN HALEN And MÖTLEY CRÜE Fans; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

"Sometimes you just gotta kick back and let it rock. And that’s what today’s song is all about. One of the 80s’ ultimate party anthems, Poison and their hit 'Nothin' But A Good Time' is a high-octane antidote for the daily grind. But even though it nearly reached the top of the charts and anchored a multi-platinum record with Open Up And Say Ah!, this song actually came from humble beginnings. Living in a hole-in-the-wall warehouse, complete with cockroaches, this band was really slumming it. But at the same time, they were hustling hard. With an unrelenting work ethic for promotion their band they hit the streets and clubs of L.A., determined to make a name for themselves. They even tried to hijack Van Halen and Motley Crue fans out in the parking lot before their shows. These guys would stop at nothing to make the big time. It was platinum or bust for Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, and Poison. But either way, these guys were determined to enjoy every minute of it. The story is coming up, next on the Professor Of Rock."