POISON’s BRET MICHAELS Issues Statement After Nashville Cancellation – “I Send My Deepest Apologies For Being Unable To Rock The Stage”

The biggest tour of 2022 - The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Classless Act - rolled into Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on June 30. According to Dave Paulson from Nashville Tennessean, minutes before Poison were scheduled to perform, it was announced that vocalist Bret Michaels had been hospitalized.

Michaels has since issued the following statement: “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and follow hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight! I’m working on being back 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!”

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

(Photo - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)