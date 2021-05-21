Poland's KAT Releases Official Lyric Video For "Flying Fire 2020" Feat. TIM "RIPPER" OWENS

KAT have released the lyric video for "Flying Fire 2020" featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens as special guest on vocals. The song is featured on the album The Last Convoy, which was released in late 2020 via Pure Steel Records.

The track, already contained in the album Without Looking Back (2019), is featured as one of the soundtracks to the film Squadron 303 (Polish title: "Dywizjon 303. Historia prawdziwa").

Piotr Luczyk states: "Tim could sing as he wanted. He chose the piece himself. I must admit that he sang brilliantly. He changed time signatures and added voices as he did in Judas Priest. He added more aggression, but when needed he sang calmly and romantically. His voice is predatory where necessary and warm at other times. Tim is a real vocalist who can sing in any style and take the song to the highest level."

Led by guitarist Piotr Luczyk, KAT have always been the most genuine representation of heavy metal moving from speed, into heavy metal, black metal and thrash metal.

The Last Convoy marks the 40th anniversary of the band.

KAT lineup:

Qbek Weigel – Vocals

Piotr Luczyk – Guitars

Adam Harris – Bass

Mariusz Prętkiewicz – Drums

Special Guest: Tim "Ripper: Owens - Vocals