Poland's THAW To Release Fading Backwards Album In October; "The Great Devourer" Single Streaming

Poland's experimental black metal five-piece, Thaw, reveals details of its new studio album and follow-up to Grain" from 2017. Titled Fading Backwards, the album is set for release on October 25 via Agonia Records and will be accompanied by a tour of Poland. The song "The Great Devourer" serves as the album's lead single, available for streaming below.

Thaw is thrilled to announce the release of their new album, marking their long-awaited return after years of hiatus. The album, featuring six tracks, is the quintessence of the band's musical identity, showcasing their unique sound in a new light.

The musical layer on Thaw's new album truly captures the essence of the band, combining vibrant sounds with heavy, low-tuned guitars. These powerful sounds are further enriched with noisy electronics, adding depth and character to each track.

Most of the music were recorded live, giving the tracks a rawness and authenticity, and then carefully overdubbed to achieve the optimal sound. However, it is not just the instruments that deﬁne this album. The approach to the vocal parts is completely new.

The entire album was recorded at the renowned Monochrom Studio (Behemoth, Entropia), where Thaw could fully exploit their artistic potential, creating sounds that are both powerful and full of subtle nuances.

Thaw, known for their relentless pursuit of new forms of expression, proves with this album that their musical journey is far from over. The new record is not only a return to their roots but also a step forward, showing that the band still has a lot to offer.

"We are happy and excited that the new Thaw album will ﬁnally see the light of day," comments Thaw. "We know that the process of writing and recording this latest album took a signiﬁcant amount of time. However, we are satisﬁed with the ﬁnal result and are eager to see the world's reaction to what will soon be presented to all of you."

Fading Backwards was mixed and mastered by Haldor Grunberg and Krzysztof Kurek at Satanic Audio (Pestilence, Azarath, Behemoth). The cover artwork was designed by Artur Masternak.

Formats:

- Digipak CD

- Color in color LP

- Marble LP

- MC

- Digital

Clothing:

- T-shirt

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Great Devourer"

"A Place Where Repetition Dwells"

"Wartenberg Wheel"

"In The Laughter and the Stride"

"Dissociate Me/Spreader Bar"

"Moral Justification Of Selfishness"

"The Great Devourer"

Lineup:

Artur Rumiski - guitars

Krzysztof Kurek - guitars

Piotr Gruenpeter - vocals

Michał Leks - drums

Mirosław Matyasik - noise/electronics

(Photo - Michał Leks)