Poland's WINGLESS To Release Fifth Album This Week

Selfmadegod Records will release Ascension, the desolate fifth album from Polish death / doom metal outfit Wingless, on April 26th.

Krakow-based Wingless was formed at the beginning of 2012 by a lineup of well-experienced musicians who have performed or are still performing with some other groups being part of the local metal scene. Having been led by guitarist / bassist Grzegorz Luzar since its formation, drummer Piotr Wójcik joined in 2018, and in 2021, longstanding vocalist Olaf Różański was replaced by Michał “Xaay” Loranc (Redemptor). The lineup also expands to include bassist Pascal for live performances.

Wingless has created five full-length releases over the past decade, including three independent albums: Hatred Is Purity (2014), The Blaze Within (2016), and Triada (2018) – before releasing their 2021 album Nonconform on Selfmadegod Records, who also now delivers Ascension.

While at an early stage of development, the band’s music oscillated more around the cutting edge of modern metal, with the passage of time, their compositional style has gradually shifted towards classic death and doom metal, which is boldly apparent within the first moments of their new album, Ascension. Wingless is an ensemble perfectly aware of what and how they want to play, by consistently following their idea of creating death/doom metal, without even avoiding inspirations from metal artists of the 1980s and ’90s. Ascension delivers a conglomerate of heaviness, darkness, and an unique atmosphere particularly clearly reflected in the lyrics.

Ascension was recorded between June and November 2023 at Studio67 produced by Grzegorz Luzar, mixed and mastered by Dominik Burzym at Studio67, and completed with cover artwork by Rafał Wechterowicz and layout by Michał “Xaay" Loranc.

Wingless’ Ascension will be released on CD and digital platforms via Selfmadegod Records on April 26th. Find pre-orders at the Selfmadegod webshop.

Tracklisting:

"The Ascension (After The Light)"

"Majesty"

"The Soul Raiser"

"From There It’s Always Dark"

"Stronger Than Death"

"As Long As Others Die"

"Only The Graves Will Remain"

"Empty Eyes, There Is No Soul"

"Into The Unknown" (Instrumental)

For further details, visit Wingless on Facebook.