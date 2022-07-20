Poland’s HYPNOSAUR – Doomsday Album Out In The Fall; “Circle” Video Streaming

Warsaw - based rockers Hypnosaur have announced their album Doomsday will be released this fall on limited edition vinyl (through Revenge of the Bat Records) and on all streaming platforms.

Doomsday was recorded in 2021 with Marcin Klimczak from renown Polish Mustache Ministry Studio as an engineer. Afterwards, the material was mixed by Haldor Grunberg of Satanic Audio, known from his work with Behemoth, Me and That Man, Dopelord and tens of other underground/metal acts.

The outstanding artwork was created by Rafał Wechterowicz (Too Many Skulls), a famous Polish designer who worked for the biggest names in the world of music, including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Anthrax, Ghost, Mastodon, Behemoth and hundreds of other artists along the way.

The album is preceded by first single "Circle" released this spring, with follow-up to be revealed closer to the premiere of the LP.

Tracklisting:

“Doomsday”

“The Hole”

“Desert Tornado”

“On The Run (Bang Bang)”

“Circle”

“They Come Out At Night”

“Godfucker”

“Follow/Shadow”

“Heart Of Stone”

“Huisuke”

“Circle” video: