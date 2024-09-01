Polish Blackened Death Newcomers EPHIALTES Unleash "Homo Deus" Single; Debut Album To Be Released In November

Ephialtes’ debut album, Melas Oneiros - out November 1st via Black Lion Records - is aggressive, anthem-laden melodic blackened death metal with a traditional heavy metal feel to it. A peculiar, explosive blend that the band itself decided to call heavy metal of death.

The name of the band derives from the ancient Greek word "ephiáltēs", meaning "nightmare", which in turn derives from the "ephàllomai", composed of two elements: "epí" (upon, on) plus “állomai” (assault, climb, uphill, jumping, jump) because, in reference to a popular belief, the nightmares were nicknamed "one who climbed over the body of the dormant."

The history of Ephialtes started over the course of the global pandemic. During that period the band's driving force Przemysław Tomasz Olbryt, alias Quazarre, had been hard at work on what would later turn out to be their debut album, Melas Oneiros.

Check out the debut single, "Homo Deus", below.

The band states: "'Homo Deus' indirectly references a story akin the one we saw im Mary Shelley's Frankenstein - a creature created from body parts coming from numerous corpses, sewn back together and artificialy brought to life. Frankenstein's monster was powerful being, and while being physically repulsive, he possessed remarkable sensibillity, intelligence and depth. He wanted to be loved and live with humans in peace, but he was cast out as a freak, an outsider. Here we have a story not only about well know human desire to be as powerful as God himself and create anything on his image but also - or first and foremost - a warning tale about lack of acceptance for otherness, about reasons that drive societies all over the world to reject anything 'different' and ostracize such units. No wonder that in the end, the creature unleashes his vengeful rampage on mankind. After all, isn't it what we deserve?"

Pre-order Melas Oneiros here.

Tracklist

"Ad Patres" (intro)

"To The Victims Of Sirens"

"In Her Embrace Again"

"The Void"

"Children Of Arachne"

"Homo Deus"

"The Blood Of The Gods"

"Pulvis Et Umbra Sumus"

Line up:

Przemysław Tomasz Olbryt (Quazarre) – vocals / guitars

Adam Niekrasz (Avernatus) – drums

Marek Tuskowski (Tzar) – bass

Marcus Edvardsson – synthesizers (guest studio appearance)

Photo: Diana Sawicka