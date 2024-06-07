POLYCHUCK Announces New Single "The Cyclone”; Musical Collaboration With DEREK SHERINIAN And SIMON PHILLIPS Out Now

The musically eclectic composer and guitarist Thomas Polychuck, who is best known as simply Polychuck, returns with his latest offering, a single entitled "The Cyclone".

This progressive rock track, infused with a fusion rock flavour, features legendary drummer Simon Phillips and acclaimed keyboardist Derek Sherinian.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms here.

"The Cyclone" showcases Polychuck's exceptional guitar work, dynamic rhythms, and powerful melodies. The collaboration with Phillips (known for his work with Toto and Jeff Beck) and Sherinian (former Dream Theater keyboardist) adds an extraordinary dimension to the track.

"I am incredibly excited to share 'The Cyclone' with the world," said Polychuck. "Working with Simon and Derek has been an absolute honor. Their contributions have brought a new level of energy and passion to the song."

A great guitar shredder since the age of only 13, Polychuck is now an innovative and ever-maturing singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and high profile guitar coach who's ready to take the rock world by storm. And "The Cyclone" showcases Polychuck's talents even further.