POLYPHIA Guitar Virtuoso TIM HENSON Featured In New Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO (Video)

In the clip below, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - sits down with Polyphia guitar virtuoso Tim Henson to talk about his guitar style, the band's new album, and Henson's signature Ibanez guitar.

Genre-bending instrumental band, Polyphia, released the "Ego Death" single from their new album, Remember That You Will Die, in September 2022. “Ego Death” features Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso and composer Steve Vai, most known for his work with Frank Zappa, Motörhead, Alice Cooper, and many more. Grammy Award-winning producer and trumpet player Brasstracks also appears on the track.

Alongside the track, the band shares a vibey and stylish performance video featuring Vai and Brasstracks filmed in Los Angeles. Check it out below:

Remember That You Will Die features collaborations with $not, Chino Moreno (Deftones), Brasstracks, Steve Vai, and more. Produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, the album also features production from Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Lady Gaga), Judge (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), the band’s longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), Johan Lenox (Kanye, Finneas), and more on select tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Genesis" feat. Brasstracks

"Playing God"

"The Audacity" feat. Anomalie

"Reverie"

"ABC" feat. Sophia Black

"Memento Mori" feat. Killstation

"Fuck Around And Find Out" feat. $not

"All Falls Apart"

"Neurotica"

"Chimera" feat. Lil West

"Bloodbath" feat. Chino Moreno

"Ego Death" feat. Steve Vai

Polyphia is comprised of guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.