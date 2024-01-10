PONTE DEL DIAVOLO Release “Covenant” Video

It's fitting that Ponte Del Diavolo are named after the "Bridge Of The Devil". The Italian band weld doom and black metal into a towering force that's as cruel and unforgiving as the infamously steep road that medieval peasants had to cross on the way to their home country.

With the announcement of their very first album, Ponte Del Diavolo cast a delightfully gloomy shadow over the holiday season. Today, they're letting the bad times roll into the new year by unveiling their second single “Covenant”.

"Covenant" swears off the conventional wisdom that sometimes less is more. After all, what's better than a dark and doomy bass line? How about two dark and doomy bass lines that swarm like a sky full of thunderclouds.

"Covenant is a hymn to nature, a pact with the elements, a reconciliation with death," Ponte Del Diavolo says. "The video is a tribute to Turin, which we believe encapsulates all this in its magical and often decadent romanticism. It's the song that has more 'forays' than the other tracks on the album. Theremin, synthesizers and clarinet (played by Lucynine, Andrea L'Abbate and Vittorio Sabelli respectively) can be heard between dark wave-inspired and typically doom parts. It is the first song born during the composition sessions and its refrain contains the lyrics that gave the album its title."

Fire Blades From The Tomb is out February 16 via Season Of Mist.

Available formats:

- Digital Download

- Deluxe CD Digipak

- 12" Vinyl Gatefold - Black

- 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold - Gold & Black Marbled

Tracklisting:

"Covenant"

"Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death"

"La Razza"

"Nocturnal Veil"

"Zero"

"The Weeping Song"

"Covenant" video:

"Demone" video:

Lineup:

Elena Camusso (as Erba Del Diavolo) - Vocals

Alessio Caruso (as Krhura) - Bass

Andrea l'Abbate (as Kratom) - Bass

Stefano Franchina (as Segale Cornuta) - Drums

Rocco Scuzzarella (as Nerium) - Guitars

Guest musicians:

Andrea l'Abbate - Synth on "Covenant"

Lucynine - Theremin on "Covenant"

Vittorio Sabelli - Clarinet on "Covenant", "Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death" & "Nocturnal veil"

Davide Straccione - Vocals on "The Weeping Song"