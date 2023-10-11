Pop Culture Rewind: KISS Performs Without Makeup For The First Time; Video

On October 11, 1983 at Pavilhão Dramático de Cascais in Lisbon, Portugal, KISS performed their first concert without makeup since early 1973. In the new video below, Billboard News looks back at the performance.

KISS have cancelled their scheduled concert this Friday, October 13, at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE.

A message posted at the venue website follows:

"All Things Live Middle East, the presenter behind the upcoming KISS – End Of The Road concert taking place on 13th October at Coca-Cola Arena has the following statement: ‘KISS has today confirmed that they have cancelled their show due to unforeseen circumstances and will be releasing more information imminently.’

"We share the KISS Army and regional rock fans’ disappointment and wish the band members all the best.

"All tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Kindly note your refund can take up to 21 working days, (from the date of cancellation - 11th October 2023) so please wait before contacting your point of purchase."

Therefore, KISS' next End Of The Road concert will take place on October 19 at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The band's complete tour itinerary can be found here.