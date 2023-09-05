POP EVIL Announce Flesh & Bone US Headline Tour

Michigan-based hard rock group, Pop Evil, has announced the Flesh & Bone Tour, with special guests Fame On Fire and Lylvc. The Flesh & Bone Tour is an 18-date, headlining US tour that commences in Fort Smith, AR, on October 28, and wraps in the band's hometown of Grand Rapids, MI, on November 22. Tickets to these shows go on sale to the public this Friday, September 8, at 10 AM, local time. Full dates are below.

Tour dates:

October

28 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

29 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

31 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

November

1 - Angola, IN - Electric Ballroom

3 - Reading, PA - Reverb

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

7 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

11 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s

12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

18 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live *

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

* no Fame On Fire

(Photo - Nick Fancher)