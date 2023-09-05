POP EVIL Announce Flesh & Bone US Headline Tour
September 5, 2023, an hour ago
Michigan-based hard rock group, Pop Evil, has announced the Flesh & Bone Tour, with special guests Fame On Fire and Lylvc. The Flesh & Bone Tour is an 18-date, headlining US tour that commences in Fort Smith, AR, on October 28, and wraps in the band's hometown of Grand Rapids, MI, on November 22. Tickets to these shows go on sale to the public this Friday, September 8, at 10 AM, local time. Full dates are below.
Tour dates:
October
28 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
29 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
31 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
November
1 - Angola, IN - Electric Ballroom
3 - Reading, PA - Reverb
4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
7 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
11 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
18 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live *
19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
* no Fame On Fire
(Photo - Nick Fancher)