POP EVIL Announce Rescheduled Dates For Postponed Shows

Pop Evil were forced to postpone seven dates on their current US headlining tour due to vocalist Leigh Kakaty testing positive for COVID-19. The band are happy to announce they have rescheduled the shows and the new dates can be found listed below.

Tickets purchased for any postponed shows will be valid for the new dates, which are on-sale here.

Tour dates:

August

27 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #

28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

29 - Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres (w/ Black Stone Cherry)

31 - Savannah, GA @ Victory North * #

September

1 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel * #

2 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (w/ Zero 9:36 only) *

4 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

8 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #

9 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop #

10 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live #

11 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Fest

12 - Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

15 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #

16 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

17 - Portland, ME @ Aura *

18 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *

21 - Huntsville, Al @ Mars Music Hall - Von Braun Center*

22 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater *

23 - Destin, FL @ Club LA *

24 - Orlando, FL @ Central FL Fairgrounds - Rebel Rock Fest

29 - Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center * #

October

1 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater * #

3 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge * #

5 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s * #

8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

* rescheduled shows

# with Zero 9:36 & Brkn Love

* with Brkn Love & Like Machines

(Photo - Tammy Vega)