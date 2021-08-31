POP EVIL Lands Top 10 Mainstream Rock Track With “Survivor”; Launch Online Video Game

Pop Evil are amped to resume their headlining U.S. tour after a brief hiatus due to vocalist Leigh Kakaty testing positive for Covid-19. The band returned to stages last Friday, August 27 in Virginia Beach and will continue their tour, including rescheduled dates for previously cancelled shows, throughout October 8 where they will appear at Aftershock Festival alongside Metallica.

The Michigan-formed blue-collar rock outfit recently landed their 18th overall Top 10 Mainstream Rock charting single with the empowering track “Survivor,” currently at #9, taken from their new album Versatile out now via Entertainment One (eOne). “Survivor” joins the album’s previous Top 10 single “Work” and #1 single “Breathe Again,” their sixth #1 single in career history. You can listen to Versatile as you play along with Pop Evil’s new computer video game “The Cube.” Head over to game.popevil-versatile.com and see if you can beat the band’s high scores as you solve a scrambled digital Rubik’s cube that gets more complex in each level.

“Over the last few weeks, I played the hell out of this game during my Covid isolation,” shares Kakaty. “Just warning everyone, it’s not an easy game to nail down. Good luck beating Hayley’s score, she currently has the highest score on the bus…”

Tickets purchased for any postponed shows will be valid for the new dates, which are on-sale here.

Tour dates:

August

31 - Savannah, GA @ Victory North * #

September

1 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel * #

2 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (w/ Zero 9:36 only) *

4 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

8 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #

9 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop #

10 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live #

11 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Fest

12 - Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

15 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #

16 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

17 - Portland, ME @ Aura *

18 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *

21 - Huntsville, Al @ Mars Music Hall - Von Braun Center*

22 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater *

23 - Destin, FL @ Club LA *

24 - Orlando, FL @ Central FL Fairgrounds - Rebel Rock Fest

29 - Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center * #

October

1 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater * #

3 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge * #

5 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s * #

8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

* rescheduled shows

# with Zero 9:36 & Brkn Love

* with Brkn Love & Like Machines

(Photo - Tammy Vega)