POP EVIL Release New Single "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)"; Visualizer And Live Performance Video Streaming

Hard rock group, Pop Evil, have released their single, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)", while they continue to finish their upcoming album due in early 2023 via MNRK Heavy.

Following "Eye Of The Storm", which recently reached #1 at Active Rock, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" oscillates from something more melodic and rhythmic to pure aggression - that “get out of my head” scream is certainly going to resonate.

“It’s about the voices in our head - we all have ‘em, but do we act on them?,” says frontman Leigh Kakaty. “It’s a cautionary tale, about processing those voices in a positive way. It’s very aggro and uptempo, and I think it speaks to the depression and anxiety a lot of us have at this stage in our lives."

Listen/stream the single here, and watch a clip of the song performed live for the first time at the Louder Than Life festival below. Pop Evil teamed up with filmmaker Jensen Noen for the official music video that will be shared later, in the meantime, watch/enjoy the visualizer.



The band wrapped up their North American run with Daughtry and is set to begin their UK and Europe headlining tour on November 1.

Dates:

November

1 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

3 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

5 - London, UK - The Dome

7 - Paris, France - Trabendo

8 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

14 - Köln, Germany - Luxor

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

16 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

(Photo - Nick Fancher)