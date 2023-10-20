POP EVIL Release Official Music Video For "Skeletons"

Michigan-based hard rock group, Pop Evil, have released the official visual for their newest single and title track, “Skeletons”, which is currently Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. Directed by long-time friend Johan Carlèn, the video depicts a supply run in the wastelands of a dystopian future going wrong. A striving man finds himself face-to-face with death. It is a relentless fight between human and machine.

About the video, frontman Leigh Kakaty says, “Sometimes the little things in life come with the hardest challenges to overcome. It was awesome to team up with our long-time friend and director, Johan Carlén, to tell this tale of one man’s determination; to risk it all in a world that is constantly coming after him. With so much chaos in the world today, we feel it is important now, more than ever, to remember we are only human.”

The band is about to embark on their 19-date, US headlining Flesh & Bone tour, with special guests Fame On Fire and Lylvc. The Flesh & Bone Tour commences in Fort Smith, AR on October 28, 2023, and wraps up in the band's hometown of Grand Rapids, MI, on November 22.

Tour dates:

October

28 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

29 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

31 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

November

1 - Angola, IN - Electric Ballroom

3 - Reading, PA - Reverb

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

7 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

11 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s

12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

17 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

18 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live *

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

* no Fame On Fire