POP EVIL Return With New Single And Lyric Video "What Remains"; Band Confirms New Drummer

Modern rock powerhouse, Pop Evil, return with the new single, "What Remains". It's the dawn of a new era for Pop Evil, which the band promises will be its most sonically heavy. You've been warned, because the track, with its thunderous riffs and rhythmic thrust, fulfills that promise.

Watch the lyric video for the song, which was produced by Wage War's Cody Quistad, below. Stream/buy the single here.

"Over the years, I've been faced with torment; departures, failures, and uphill climbs," says singer Leigh Kakaty. "It takes a reckoning to strip us to our core and confront our true selves. What endures beyond these trials is who you are, your essence. That is what remains. On our upcoming album, we have dared ourselves to make the most lyrically raw and sonically heavy album of our career. 'What Remains' sets the tone of what is to come."

Kakaty continues, "We are also proud to officially announce the newest member of the Pop Evil lineup — Blake Allison."

Allison is replacing departed member Hayley Cramer on drums, joining Kakaty and fellow bandmates, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser.

Pop Evil first rose to international prominence with debut album Lipstick On The Mirror, featuring RIAA Certified Gold Single "100 In A 55." After Kakaty famously tore up the band's major label contract onstage, Pop Evil signed with MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music). 2011's War of Angels debuted in the Top 10 of the Rock Albums chart and produced three Top 10 singles.

The band's 2013 album Onyx put them in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time and boasted three consecutive No.1 rock songs, two RIAA Gold Singles, and one Platinum Single "Torn To Pieces." Pop Evil's next release, Up, was the No.1 Independent Album in America and made it to #25 on the Billboard 200. It featured several Top 5 rock songs and a chart-topper with "Footsteps," which also went Gold.

Pop Evil's 2018 self-titled set included the No.1 hit and newly certified Gold single "Waking Lions" and two other Top 10 hits. 2020's Versatile, meanwhile, scored two No.1 rock songs: "Breathe Again" and "Survivor." In 2023, the band released its seventh studio album Skeletons, which spawned their eighth and ninth No.1 singles: "Eye Of The Storm" and "Skeletons."



(Photo - Nick Fancher)