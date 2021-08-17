POP EVIL Vocalist Tests Positive For COVID-19; Upcoming Tour Dates Postponed

Pop Evil have been forced to postpone upcoming dates on their current headlining tour across the US due to vocalist Leigh Kakaty testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, forcing them to cancel their show on Sunday night in Denver. The band will reinstate their tour on Friday, August 27 in Virginia Beach at Elevation 27 and are currently working on rescheduling all cancelled dates following their last stop in Orlando. The band have also announced their stop on September 1 in Syracuse, NY at Westcott Theater has been cancelled by the venue and promoter.

The currently postponed dates are as follows:

August

17 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

18 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

23 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

25 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

The band issued the following statement: “To our Evilz, we always want to be fully transparent with our fans and the status of our shows. All of our band members and crew have been vaccinated prior to us starting tour. Yesterday, and again this morning, Leigh Kakaty tested positive for COVID-19. Leigh wanted to make sure his test wasn’t a false positive before postponing any more shows. With his second positive test this afternoon, out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing our shows and be back for our show in Virginia Beach on August 27. We are doing our best to move the following shows: Denver, CO (8/15), Des Moines, IA (8/17), Fargo, ND (8/18), Joliet, IL (8/20), Nashville, TN (8/21), Savannah, GA (8/23), Asheville, NC (8/24) and Jacksonville, NC (8/25) to the end of the tour. Leigh is already feeling much better and will be back on his feet in no time. We want to thank everyone for their continued support! See you soon.”

Pop Evil recently shared a lyric video for the latest single, “Survivor”, from their sixth full-length album, Versatile, released earlier this year via Entertainment One (eONE), which is currently approaching a Top 10 position on Billboard’s Mainstream rock radio charts. Watch below:

(Photo - Tammy Vega)