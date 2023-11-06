PORCUPINE TREE Announce New Live Album, Share "Harridan" Live Video

Grammy Award-nominated British rock band Porcupine Tree has announced Closure/Continuation.Live, an all-new live album documenting their triumphant return to the stage in 2022.

Closure/Continuation.Live arrives via Music For Nations/Megaforce Records on Friday, December 8 in a wide range of formats including 2CD/2Blu-Ray Deluxe Version (with 60 page book in a slipcase), vinyl boxset (with 4 x 12” limited heavyweight clear vinyl), and Blu-Ray/DVD (featuring the full live show).

Both Blu-Ray sets include Dolby Atmos surround sound, 5.1 Audio and 24-bit High Resolution Audio. Pre-orders are available now. 500 signed 8”x 8” art prints will be randomly assigned to ensure all pre-orders have an equal chance of receiving one.

Recorded November 7, 2022 at Amsterdam’s 17,000-capacity Ziggo Dome, Closure/Continuation.Live captures Porcupine Tree – Steven Wilson (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Richard Barbieri (keyboards, synthesizers), Gavin Harrison (drums) – at the peak of its powers, playing a superlative set of rapturously received songs including the epic “Harridan,” premiering today alongside an official live video streaming below.

Closure/Continuation.Live – which features Wilson, Barberi, and Harrison and touring musicians Randy McStine (guitars) and Nate Navarro (bass) – places the listener/viewer right at the heart of the stage as psychotropic visuals explode alongside songs from 2022’s acclaimed eleventh studio album (and first new LP in over twelve years), Closure/Continuation, as well as classic tracks from their rich canon including “Trains,” “Fear of a Blank Planet,” and “Anesthetize.”

One of the most forward-thinking, genre-defying rock bands of any era, Porcupine Tree was founded in 1987 by renowned musician/producer Steven Wilson as an outlet for the experimental recordings he was making outside of his acclaimed post-rock duo, No-Man. With the addition of keyboard player Richard Barbieri and drummer Gavin Harrison, Porcupine Tree soon evolved into a proper band, releasing ten studio albums between 1992 and 2009. Each new release saw Porcupine Tree exploring new musical ideas, their expansive music shifting from pastoral psychedelic rock and ambient electronic soundscapes to experimental pop and propulsive metal. Later releases like 2007’s Grammy Award-nominated Fear of a Blank Planet and 2009’s The Incident – the band’s biggest seller thus far, reaching the top 25 in both the US and the UK – saw Porcupine Tree effortlessly melding distinctive genres to create a groundbreaking musical universe all their own.

As relentlessly creative on stage as they are in the studio, Porcupine Tree proved innovative live performers known for sonic innovation and inventive visual productions. In October 2010, the band entered a period of hiatus following a spectacular concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall – their biggest live show to date.

Recorded quietly and sporadically over the last decade and finished during a period when touring was curtailed in 2020/21, Closure/Continuation marked Porcupine Tree’s long awaited return and most collaborative album of their highly lauded career. A stunning and timely reappearance of one of rock’s most consistently innovative and influential bands, the album was met by ecstatic praise and chart success around the world, reaching #2 on the Official UK Album Chart, #1 in Germany, and Top 10 all across Europe. Porcupine Tree marked Closure/Continuation with a wide ranging, wildly ambitious global tour – their first since October 2010 – that saw them perform to over 150,000 enraptured fans at sold-out arenas across four continents.

Pre-order Closure/Continuation.Live here.

Tracklistings:

CD/Blu-Ray Box: 2x CDs (full live show), 2 Blu-Ray discs. Disc 1 features full show + bonus material; disc 2 features Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Audio, 5.1 Surround Sound Audio and 24 bit High Resolution Audio.

"Blackest Eyes"

"Harridan"

"Of the New Day"

"Rats Return"

"Even Less"

"Drown With Me"

"Dignity"

"The Sound Of Muzak"

"Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled"

"Chimera’s Wreck"

"Fear of a Blank Planet"

"Buying New Soul"

"Walk The Plank"

"Sentimental"

"Herd Culling"

"Anesthetize"

"I Drive The Hearse"

"Sleep Together"

"Collapse the Light Into Earth"

"Halo"

"Trains"

Blu-Ray/ DVD: 1x Blu-ray disc with full live show + Dolby Atmos surround Sound Audio, 5.1 Audio and 24 bit High Resolution Audio (Excluding bonus features), 1x DVD of full live show.

"Blackest Eyes"

"Harridan"

"Of the New Day"

"Rats Return"

"Even Less"

"Drown With Me"

"Dignity"

"The Sound Of Muzak"

"Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled"

"Chimera’s Wreck"

"Fear of a Blank Planet"

"Buying New Soul"

"Walk The Plank"

"Sentimental"

"Herd Culling"

"Anesthetize"

"I Drive The Hearse"

"Sleep Together"

"Collapse the Light Into Earth"

"Halo"

"Trains"

4x12” Vinyl:

Side A

"Blackest Eyes"

"Harridan"

"Of The New Day"

Side B

"Rats Return"

"Even Less"

"Drown With Me"

Side C

"Dignity"

"Sound Of Muzak"

"Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled"

Side D

"Chimera’s Wreck"

"Fear of a Blank Planet"

Side E

"Buying New Soul"

"Walk The Plank"

"Sentimental"

Side F

"Anesthetize"

Side G

"Herd Culling"

"I Drive the Hearse"

"Sleep Together"

Side H

"Collapse the Light Into Earth"

"Halo"

"Trains"

"Harridan" video:

(Photo - Carl Glover)