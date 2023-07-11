PORNO FOR PYROS Announce "Horns, Thorns En Halos" 30th Anniversary Tour
July 11, 2023, 29 minutes ago
After a 25 year touring hiatus, Porno For Pyros announced they will hit the road this fall for a North America tour, 30 years since their self-titled album.
Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on October 8 at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, CA making stops across North America in Las Vegas, NV; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on November 20.
Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold out show at the Belasco in DTLA. Since, they have performed at Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza. The band have since been documented working on new material in the studio with an expected new release later this year.
Tickets will be available starting with pre-sale beginning Wednesday, July 12. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 14 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.
Tour dates:
October
8 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union *
19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
29 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November
1 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
3 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino and Racing*
5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
17 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
20 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
* not a Live Nation date
(Photo - Andi K. Taylor)