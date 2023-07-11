PORNO FOR PYROS Announce "Horns, Thorns En Halos" 30th Anniversary Tour

After a 25 year touring hiatus, Porno For Pyros announced they will hit the road this fall for a North America tour, 30 years since their self-titled album.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on October 8 at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, CA making stops across North America in Las Vegas, NV; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on November 20.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold out show at the Belasco in DTLA. Since, they have performed at Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza. The band have since been documented working on new material in the studio with an expected new release later this year.

Tickets will be available starting with pre-sale beginning Wednesday, July 12. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 14 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

October

8 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union *

19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

29 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November

1 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

3 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino and Racing*

5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

17 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

20 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

* not a Live Nation date

(Photo - Andi K. Taylor)