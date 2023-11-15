PORNO FOR PYROS Announce "Horns, Thorns En Halos" Farewell Tour

Los Angeles alternative rock outfit, Porno For Pyros, announced they will embark on their farewell tour in 2024. After a 26-year touring hiatus, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano kick off the 16-city tour, produced by Live Nation, on February 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA making stops across North America in Los Angeles, CA; Denver, CO; Chicago, IL; Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; New York, NY and more before wrapping up in Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont Theater on March 10.

30 years since their self-titled album, the band has also begun to debut new music including a new ocean conscious single “Agua” releasing on November 16 (pre-save here). Perry Farrell shared his excitement for the launch stating, “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life”.

Originally inspired by the band members’ close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the ‘90s, “Agua" reflects their contemporary environmental concerns. The single is part of a forthcoming self-released EP set to drop in 2024 ahead of the band’s touring run.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold out show at the Belasco in DTLA. Since then, they have performed at Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza.

Tickets are available for presale today, with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

February

13 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Orange County

15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory San Diego

17 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

21 - Aspen, CO * - Belly Up Aspen*

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

24 -- Omaha, NE - Astro Theatre*

26 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed*

27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

29 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

March

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Parx Casino*

3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

5 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

8 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

* not a Live Nation date

(Photo - Barry Brecheisen)