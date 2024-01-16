PORNO FOR PYROS Say Farewell; Band To Livestream Final L.A. Show

After a 26-year touring hiatus, alternative rock superstars, Porno For Pyros, is about to say goodbye to the road forever with the 15-city Horns, Thorns, En Halos Farewell Tour.

On Sunday, February 18, the band will take the stage at The Belasco to play their last show in their home city of Los Angeles, and Veeps will air the concert live so fans everywhere can join in as Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano close an epic chapter in their musical journey.

“We’re excited to welcome you to our home and want to capture the energy from the final show in Los Angeles as if you are there with us,” Porno For Pyros said. “Your support means the world to us and this is a way for us to keep memories alive with you.”

In November 2023, 30 years after the release of their self-titled album, Porno For Pyros debuted a new single. Originally inspired by the band members’ close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the ‘90s, the ocean-conscious track “Agua” reflects their contemporary environmental concerns.

Porno for Pyros: Horns, Thorns, En Halos Farewell Tour will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $17.99 on veeps.com. The show will air live on Veeps on February 18, at approximately 9 PM, PST. The stream will be available on the platform for two years after the air date, with a 7-day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.