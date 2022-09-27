Portugal's BLACK WIDOWS Share New Single / Lyric Video "Schizo"

Portuguese all-female metal band Black Widows have released a new single and music video from their upcoming second studio album, Among the Brave Ones, which is set to be released on October 21st 2022 via Finland's Inverse Records.

Check out the official lyric video for "Schizo" below.

Vocalist/guitarist Rute Fevereiro comments: "'Schizo' was chosen to be our third single. It's a more complex song that honestly represents well the darkest side of our album. This song is all about hypocrisy, the need of showing positive thinking and smiles regardless of what you're going through, to the extend of worsening our mental health. This song is specially focused on someone I used to know who is described in these lyrics. The music is the perfect marriage with the words professed. There are lots of clowns in the real world, showing smily faces and yet they feel miserable. I'm sure you all know someone like this."

Tracklist:

"Black Orchid"

"Schizo"

"Among The Brave Ones"

"Philosophy Of Fools"

"Electrify Me"

"I'm A Monster"

"Drowning"

"Dead Heaven's Vibe"

"Forgive To Forget"

"Eden Denied"

