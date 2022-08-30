Portugal's BLACK WIDOWS Share New Single / Video "Among The Brave Ones"; New Album To Be Released In October

Portuguese all-female metal band Black Widows have released a new single and music video from their upcoming second studio album, Among the Brave Ones, which is set to be released on October 21st 2022 via Finland's Inverse Records.

Check out the official video for the title track below.

Vocalist/guitarist Rute Fevereiro comments:"More than ten years ago, during a break with Black Widows and when I decided to think about my musical life, I made several songs. 'Among The Brave Ones' theme comes from that period of creativity. At the time, it didn't have that name but it awakened in me a sense of resilience and freedom. When I proposed this theme for us to work on as a band, Black Widows liked it and improved it substantially, giving their input as musicians. 'Among The Brave Ones' was the name given to this theme and the album. This song is about our band returning stronger and more powerful than ever . It honours the brave artists and has many musicians guests promoving our video, as you will see. Are you ready for what's to come?"

Tracklist:

"Black Orchid"

"Schizo"

"Among The Brave Ones"

"Philosophy Of Fools"

"Electrify Me"

"I'm A Monster"

"Drowning"

"Dead Heaven's Vibe"

"Forgive To Forget"

"Eden Denied"

