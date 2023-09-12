Portuguese Black / Doom Metal Project IN A FOREST DARK Signs With Wormholedeath Records; Debut Album To Be Re-Released In October

Black/doom metal project In A Forest Dark has officially joined forces with Wormholedeath Records. Led by the mastermind multi-instrumentalist, Mário Pereira, known for his work with Eternal Mourning, In A Forest Dark is poised to unleash a torrent of haunting and immersive soundscapes upon the world. The project's debut album, Buried Giant, is set to be re-released on October 20th.

Mário Pereira expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, "I am very happy to announce my unholy pact with the mighty Wormholedeath Records! It's an honor to join the team. Together with Wormholedeath Records, I'm positive that 'In a Forest Dark' will ascend to new heights, unleashing dark sonic creations upon the world. Prepare yourselves for an immersive journey through the realms of doom, black, and gothic metal. The darkness awaits."

At the core of In A Forest Dark lies the conceptual masterpiece, Buried Giant. This album weaves an intricate tapestry of doom and black metal elements, seamlessly entwined with haunting gothic influences, birthing a fusion that embraces both the sublime darkness and melancholic beauty. Inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro's evocative novel The Buried Giant, the music delves deep into the realms of mystery and enchantment. Each composition, a mosaic of soulful melodies, atmospheric layers, and emotive lyrics, creates an all-encompassing sonic journey.

Mário Pereira's artistic vision transcends mere musical composition. With In A Forest Dark, he introduces listeners to an immersive sonic voyage into the depths of doom, black, and gothic metal. Channeling the essence of The Buried Giant, the debut album is a testament to his unique ability to translate literature into captivating soundscapes. From conception to production, Pereira commands every facet of this auditory masterpiece, inviting audiences to traverse the veiled dimensions of the human experience.

The music video for "Where My Heart Went" offers a glimpse into the sublime darkness and melancholic beauty of In A Forest Dark's sound