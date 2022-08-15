POSH POP THREE Feat. ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Cover GRACE JONES Classic "Slave To The Rhythm"; Music Video

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with another episode in their "Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch" series, this time performing a cover of Grace Jones' "Slave To The Rhythm".

A message reads: "Welcome to a Sunday Lunch special as the Posh Pop Three debut the new video for the single 'Slave To The Rhythm', featuring Robert Fripp on guitar."

A selection of Robert & Toyah's previous Sunday Lunch videos can be seen below: