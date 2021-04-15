POSSESSED Frontman JEFF BECERRA Undergoes Skin Flap Reconstructive Surgery - "This Surgery May Have Saved My Life"

Possessed founder and vocalist, Jeff Becerra, recently underwent flap surgery. Jeff took to social media with the following message:

"Week six after surgery. Had a skin flap reconstructive surgery which essentially is cutting out a large spot of flesh from my tailbone all the way down to the bone, grinding down the bone 🦴 and removing all the dead bone. After that, a horseshoe shaped incision is cut all the way around my buttocks and filleted, then a slash up the side towards my back to allow the entire piece to pivot over to cover the wound. The entire thing is then stitched 🧵 together from the inside, again stitched mid flesh, and stapled together all the way around. Special thanks to my plastic surgeon Dr Charles P Virden MD Reno Nevada (much# respect). This surgery may have just saved my life."

