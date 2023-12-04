POSSESSED's JEFF BECERRA - "I’m In The Process Of Writing The New Album... We Should Record In 2024"

Ahead of the start of San Francisco death metal pioneers Possessed's Oblivion West Coast tour, Capital Chaos TV caught up with frontman Jeff Becerra, and you can read an excerpt from the chat below...

Capital Chaos TV: Do you plan on doing more US shows next year?

Jeff Becerra: "As of right now, the only thing we have planned in the states is the Milwaukee Metal Fest, but I’m trying to get as many shows as possible booked in 2024 because I’m ready to work. If it were up to me, I would never stop touring. I love playing live shows and like hanging out with the people that support Possessed."

Capital Chaos TV: What do you do with yourself during the downtime between shows? Any hobbies?

Jeff Becerra: "I’m in the process of writing the new album which should have came out already, but the pandemic held us up as it did everybody else. I’m just finishing up the lyrics now and then we should record in 2024. As far as hobbies go, not so much. Ha! I just play my bass, write music & lyrics, and watch horror movies."

Capital Chaos TV: When do you see the next Possessed record coming out?

Jeff Becerra: "I was speaking to Jaap Waagemaker from Nuclear Blast and we have decided to record in 2024. I’ve also been working with Kragen Lum from Nuclear Blast and the band Heathen. I plan to set the recording date as soon as possible. Of course, you never know what’s gonna happen so it’s best to strike while the iron is hot. So far, this new album is very different. I hope that people will enjoy it in a different way than each of the previous albums. Of course, I’m no stranger to doing anything differently."

Read the complete interview at Capital Chaos TV.

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)