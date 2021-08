POWER SHIFT - Capital Chaos TV Shares Live Video Featuring POSSESSED Guitarist CLAUDEOUS CREAMER, Former TESTAMENT Bassist GREG CHRISTIAN

Power Shift featuring bassist Greg Christian (ex-Testament) and guitarist Claudeous Creamer (Possessed) perform at Toots Tavern in Crockett, CA on July 31st. Check out "My Evil" and "Fight For Life " courtesy of Capital CHaos TV.

Power Shift is:

Claudeous Creamer (Possessed) - guitars , backing vocals

Jim Settle (Hand Of Fire, Vengeance) - vocals

Greg Christian (ex-Testament) - bass

Gary Neff (Shadow Killer, Roswell) - drums

Check out the band's official Facebok page here.