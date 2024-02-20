POWER TRIP Announce First Full Concert Since Passing Of Singer RILEY GALE

Back in August 2020, Dallas thrash metallers, Power Trip, announced the passing of their singer Riley Gale at the age of 35. Today, the surviving band members - Blake Ibanez (guitar, vocals), Nick Stewart (guitar, vocals), Chris Whetzel (bass) and Chris Ulsh (drums) - took to social media with the following news...

"Nearly four years ago to the day, unbeknownst to us, we would perform for the last time as Power Trip. It has been a difficult road since then, marked by deep pain, grief, and everything else that came with losing our brother Riley.

We know this can’t be undone, and it will always remain part of us. We have thought deeply about the future of Power Trip and what always comes back to us is that this band was founded on resilience, perseverance, and most importantly: a love for the music and for all of the people it has brought us closer to along the way.

We’ll never have the words to convey our appreciation of the enduring support we’ve received over the years, and we feel as though the time is right to get back on stage for all of you who’ve been there throughout our existence as a band.

With that, we are excited to announce a round of upcoming 2024 performances starting with No Values on June 8th in SoCal.

Joining us will be our long-time close friend/collaborator, and singer of Fugitive/Skourge - Seth Gilmore - who will be handling vocals for these upcoming shows.

Stay tuned, more info on the way…

Riley Gale Forever.

Power Trip Forever.

See you in the pit.

Blake, Chris, Nick and Chris."

