POWER TRIP Are "Humbled" To Join PANTERA On 2025 UK/EU Tour
September 16, 2024, 15 minutes ago
American crossover thrash band, Power Trip, will be supporting Pantera on their UK/European tour in January/February 2025.
Says Power Trip: "Humbled to be joining Pantera on their UK/EU tour in early 2025. Tickets on sale now at https://pantera.com/tour/."
Tour dates:
January
21 - Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet
24 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, DK - at Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, SI - Arena Stožice
February
1 - Ostrava, CZ - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, PL - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, BE - Forest National
12 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, FR - Adidas Arena
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Sh!tTalkReviews recently uploaded an interview with Power Trip and Fugitive guitarist Blake Ibanez. Ibanez shares his thoughts on writing music and the future of Power Trip, saying the thrashers are for now a “tribute band” and they have recorded a full album without Riley Gale’s vocals on it.
Gale died at the age of 35 in 2020 and was the band’s singer since their inception in 2008 and sang on their two full-length albums, 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic.
Power Trip played their first two shows without Gale earlier this year with Seth Gilmore as vocalist. Gilmore is embedded in Texas’s hardcore and punk communities and is well known as the vocalist of Skourge and as the frontman of Dallas thrash metal band, Fugitive, which he founded in 2021 alongside Power Trip guitarist, Blake Ibanez.
(Photo – Adam Cedillo)