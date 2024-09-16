POWER TRIP Are "Humbled" To Join PANTERA On 2025 UK/EU Tour

American crossover thrash band, Power Trip, will be supporting Pantera on their UK/European tour in January/February 2025.

Says Power Trip: "Humbled to be joining Pantera on their UK/EU tour in early 2025. Tickets on sale now at https://pantera.com/tour/."

Tour dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet

24 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, DK - at Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, SI - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, CZ - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, PL - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, BE - Forest National

12 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, FR - Adidas Arena

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Sh!tTalkReviews recently uploaded an interview with Power Trip and Fugitive guitarist Blake Ibanez. Ibanez shares his thoughts on writing music and the future of Power Trip, saying the thrashers are for now a “tribute band” and they have recorded a full album without Riley Gale’s vocals on it.

Gale died at the age of 35 in 2020 and was the band’s singer since their inception in 2008 and sang on their two full-length albums, 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic.

Power Trip played their first two shows without Gale earlier this year with Seth Gilmore as vocalist. Gilmore is embedded in Texas’s hardcore and punk communities and is well known as the vocalist of Skourge and as the frontman of Dallas thrash metal band, Fugitive, which he founded in 2021 alongside Power Trip guitarist, Blake Ibanez.

(Photo – Adam Cedillo)