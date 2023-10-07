Power Trip Festival 2023 - Fan-Filmed Live Video Of IRON MAIDEN And GUNS N' ROSES Streaming

Power Trip, the historic three-day event takes place this weekend - October 6th, 7th and 8th - at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA, bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music. Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden performed on Friday, October 6th,

Iron Maiden performed before Guns N' Roses. Their setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere in Time"

"Stranger in a Strange Land"

"The Writing on the Wall"

"Days of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death of the Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander the Great"

"Fear of the Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell on Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

Guns N' Roses followed up with a whopping 28-song setlist, as follows:

"It's So Easy"

"Bad Obsession"

"Chinese Democracy

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver)

"Pretty Tied Up"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Welcome to the Jungle"

"Hard Skool"

"Absurd"

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"Reckless Life"

"You Could Be Mine"

"Estranged"

"Live and Let Die" (Wings)

"Down on the Farm" (UK Subs)

"Rocket Queen"

"T.V. Eye" (The Stooges)

"Better"

"Anything Goes"

"Civil War"

- Slash guitar solo -

"Sweet Child o' Mine"

"November Rain"

"Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb)

"Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan)

"Patience"

"Coma"

"Nightrain"

"Paradise City"

AC/DC and Judas Priest perform tonight (Saturday, October 7th), and Metallica and Tool perform on Sunday, October 8th.

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking lineup to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

