Power Trip Festival 2023 - Fan-Filmed Live Video Of JUDAS PRIEST Show Streaming; Guitarist GLENN TIPTON Performs During Encore

Power Trip, the historic three-day event takes place this weekend - October 6th, 7th and 8th - at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA, bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music.

Judas Priest performed on October 7th. Fan-filmed video of their show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Riding on the Wind"

"Heading Out to the Highway"

"Lightning Strike"

"Diamonds & Rust" (Joan Baez)

"The Sentinel"

"A Touch of Evil"

"Turbo Lover"

"Firepower"

"Desert Plains"

"Rapid Fire"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Painkiller

Encore:

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"Metal Gods" (with Glenn Tipton)

"Breaking the Law" (with Glenn Tipton)

"Living After Midnight" (with Glenn Tipton)

AC/DC and Judas Priest performed on Saturday, October 7th, and Metallica and Tool perform tonight (Sunday, October 8th). Iron Maiden and Guns N' Roses performed on October 6th.

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking lineup to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

As announced prior to their Power Trip show, Judas Priest will release their new album, Invincible Shield, on March 24th, 2024. It is now available for pre-order in various formats and bundles via the Judas Priest online shop here.

