POWERFLO Release New Track "War Machine" Feat. PHIL DEMMEL; Lyric Video

Powerflo - vocalist Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes (Cypress Hill), vocalist/guitarist Billy Graziadei (Biohazard), bassist Christian Olde Wolbers (ex-Fear Factory), and drummer Fred Aching - are back. The hard rock supergroup will release their new album Gorilla Warfare on November 1 via New Damage Records.

Today, they've dropped the electrified new song, "War Machine". Listen to the band's latest banger, featuring guitarist Phil Demmel, here. Watch the lyric video below.

"Sen, Christian, and I have been through war with our careers," says Graziadei about the deeper meaning encased within the grooves and riffs. "Living and dying for the music we create has taken its toll, and yet, every morning, we wake up to do it all again. Live for something or die for nothing!"

Pre-order Gorilla Warfare here.

Gorilla Warfare tracklisting:

"I'm A Killer"

"You Ain't My Judge"

"Gorilla Warfare" (Feat. Ernie C)

"War Machine"

"The Wrong One"

"Head Strong"

"Isolation"

"Big Dog"

"Fuck Em All"

"Drinkin' Beer And Gettin' Loud"

"Gorilla Warfare" video:

Powerflo combine the passionate, chaotic, and authentic urgency of a brand-new band with the unrivaled experience of its trailblazing members. All the members are genre giants who shaped heavy music and hip-hop and continue to innovate in this band. Their collective creative fingerprints are all over subculture, including early mashups of hardcore and rap, metal and industrial, and more.

Powerflo are energetic, pissed off, and built to last, with bite and hooks. The blistering second album, Gorilla Warfare, is a full-circle moment for the guys and the genre.

The groundbreaking Judgment Night soundtrack, released in 1993, was an early building block of the rap-metal mashups to come and featured both Cypress Hill and Biohazard. Sen appeared on Biohazard’s classic third album, State of the World Address (1994). Christian appears on Cypress Hill's Skull & Bones (2000) and Stoned Raiders (2001) and performed as part of their live band many times.

Powerflo's self-titled debut arrived in 2017. Produced and recorded by Billy and mixed by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Dark Tranquility, Sick Of It All), the second album came together with even more confidence, ambition, and fearlessness. Gorilla Warfare cements Powerflo as a heavy hitter with a bright future and career, even as it brings its members full circle with a genre they helped pioneer.

As Billy points out, "The three of us are survivors. We've experienced many great times and challenges. Powerflo is so enjoyable because we have a blast doing this band together."

(Photo - Melissa Castro)