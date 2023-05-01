POWERMAN 5000 Announce "The Devil In The Dark" Tour With JULIEN-K And PRIEST

Powerman 5000 have announced dates for The Devil In The Dark summer tour, with support from Julien-K and Priest. The tour will launch on July 7 at House Of Blues in San Diego, CA, and is scheduled to conclude on August 12 at Pub Rock in Scottsdale, AZ. Dates below.

Tour dates:

July

7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield's

10 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

11 - Portland, OR - Rustix

12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Filer, ID - Rally In The Valley

16 - Denver, CO - HQ

17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Bar

20 - Menhaga, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest

22 - East Moline, IL - The Rust

23 - Belt Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater AC

25 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

26 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

27 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

28 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

29 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

30 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon

31 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

August

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4 - Mechanicaburg, PA - Lovedrafts

5 - Fredericksburg, VA - Hard Times

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall

8 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

9 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10 - Odessa, TX - Ector Theater

12 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock