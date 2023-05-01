POWERMAN 5000 Announce "The Devil In The Dark" Tour With JULIEN-K And PRIEST
May 1, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Powerman 5000 have announced dates for The Devil In The Dark summer tour, with support from Julien-K and Priest. The tour will launch on July 7 at House Of Blues in San Diego, CA, and is scheduled to conclude on August 12 at Pub Rock in Scottsdale, AZ. Dates below.
Tour dates:
July
7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield's
10 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo
11 - Portland, OR - Rustix
12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Filer, ID - Rally In The Valley
16 - Denver, CO - HQ
17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Bar
20 - Menhaga, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest
22 - East Moline, IL - The Rust
23 - Belt Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater AC
25 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry
26 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
27 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
28 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
29 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
30 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon
31 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater
August
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
4 - Mechanicaburg, PA - Lovedrafts
5 - Fredericksburg, VA - Hard Times
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall
8 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
9 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
10 - Odessa, TX - Ector Theater
12 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock