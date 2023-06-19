POWERSTROKE Announce New Mini-Album, Summer Tour With EVIL DEAD

After two consecutive years playing at the renowned Alcatraz Open Air Festival, Powerstroke is about to embark on a tour with Evil Dead this summer. They will also release a new album with the intriguing title, Diamonds Made Of Scars. This album will be released on CD as well as on vinyl in September this year.

In anticipation of the tour and the new album Powerstroke released a new video for the track, "Show Me A Sign". The song was written as a reflection on a serious traffic accident, in which guitarist and founder of the band, Maarten Geeraerts, was involved at the age of 19; it almost cost him his life.

Newspaper article at the time of the accident: Oosteeklo - A serious traffic accident happened in the Ledestraat Friday evening around 11PM. 19-year-old Maarten Geeraerts collided in his passenger car with a tree and a concrete lamppost. The fire brigade immediately rushed to the rescue, but it took more than half an hour to free the injured driver from the car.

The song also reflects on the bond Maarten had and still has with his grandfather, who sadly passed away a few months before the accident. He was Maartens' hero, his biggest supporter and role model. Despite his passing, the bond remained so strong, that even after his death, Maarten is deeply convinced that his grandfather acted more or less as his guardian angel and gave him the strength to survive the accident and to undergo the very lengthy medical rehabilitation that followed.

None other than Jeroen Camerlynck from Fleddy Melculy makes a vocal contribution to this song.

Before the official release of the new album, Diamonds Made Of Scars, Powerstroke will perform live as support for Evil Dead, the band of Cuban-American guitarist Juan Garcia (Agent Steel, Abbatoir and Body Count).