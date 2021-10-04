POWERWOLF Announce 10th Anniversary Edition Of Blood Of The Saints Album

On December 17, metal titans Powerwolf will release Blood Of The Saints (10th Anniversary Edition), a special reissue of their 2011 album in celebration of its first decade of existence.

The special anniversary reissue edition of Blood Of The Saints comes with a stunning new front cover artwork by Zsofia Dankova, extended design as well as plenty of bonus material (demo, live and orchestral tracks) across several limited deluxe formats as follows:

- 3-LP Box Set: A total of 34 tracks, including demo & live bonus LPs, flag and a 64-page booklet. Available in 3 coloured variants of 500 copies each: Transparent Curacao vinyl (EMP), viole(n)t vinyl (Napalm Records) and crystal clear vinyl (Bandshop/Metal Blade USA)

- 3-CD Earbook: A total of 34 tracks, including demo & live bonus CDs and a 64-page booklet. Limited to 2.000 copies

- 2-CD Digibook: A total of 24 tracks, including demo bonus CD and a 36-page booklet

- Gatefold LP with A1 Poster and Insert Sheet: Available in the following vinyl variants and limitations: 180g black, orange red marbled (500 copies), silver black marbled (500 copies), white red marbled (300 copies), clear sunshine yellow vinyl (200 copies, UK exclusive), white silver blue marbled (200 copies, MB Shop exclusive), "flame" marbled (US exclusive) and white black marbled (US exclusive)

The pre-order for this special reissue is underway, here.

Blood Of The Saints, Powerwolf's fourth studio album, was recorded with Fredrik Nordström and Henrik Udd at Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden. Upon initial release in July 2011, the album managed to land on a back-then impressing # 23 position in the official German charts and ultimately kicked off the global phenomenon that are Powerwolf and the group's unstoppable and still ongoing as one of the leading heaven metal acts of our times.

"Looking back at the era of Blood Of The Saints it was an intense and wonderful time in which we learned a lot, had the chance to expand our touring activities and indeed found a lot of new listeners both with the release of the album as well as on tour", commented Powerwolf's Matthew Greywolf as part of the liner notes for Blood Of The Saints (10th Anniversary Edition).