POWERWOLF Announce 2024 North American Tour With Special Guests UNLEASH THE ARCHERS
February 6, 2024, an hour ago
Following last year's massive sellout debut shows in North America, Germany’s currently reigning leaders of heavy metal, Powerwolf, are thrilled to announce their return to western shores.
The Platinum-selling, top charting band will return in 2024 on their very first full North American tour, featuring support from Canadian power metal frontrunners and label mates, Unleash The Archers. The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA at The Hollywood Palladium on August 29 and visit a slew of major North American cities, coming to an end in Laval, QC at Place Bell on September 15.
Tickets for Powerwolf's 2024 North American tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 9 at 10 AM, local time, with select pre-sales launching tomorrow, February 7. For tickets and more information, head here.
If last year's world-class debut North American performances were any indication, fans know that tickets for this rare and awe-inspiring experience will sell out at near lightning speed! Powerwolf's first shows in New York City and Montreal sold out within days, so local fans should not hesitate to witness the 'Wolf in 2024.
Powerwolf says about their return to North America: "Last year, our debut in America and Canada left us spellbound, facing sold-out venues and an incredible crowd. The energy was unreal, and we didn’t want to miss it again. It's going to be sheer madness! This tour marks the official live debut of songs from our upcoming album – don't miss the excitement!"
North American dates:
August
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium
31 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre
September
3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre
4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre
5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
7 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Powerwolf are:
Attila Dorn - vocals
Falk Maria Schlegel - organ
Charles Greywolf - guitar
Matthew Greywolf - guitar
Roel van Helden - drums
(Photo - Matteo vDiva Fabbiani)