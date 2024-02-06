POWERWOLF Announce 2024 North American Tour With Special Guests UNLEASH THE ARCHERS

Following last year's massive sellout debut shows in North America, Germany’s currently reigning leaders of heavy metal, Powerwolf, are thrilled to announce their return to western shores.

The Platinum-selling, top charting band will return in 2024 on their very first full North American tour, featuring support from Canadian power metal frontrunners and label mates, Unleash The Archers. The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA at The Hollywood Palladium on August 29 and visit a slew of major North American cities, coming to an end in Laval, QC at Place Bell on September 15.

Tickets for Powerwolf's 2024 North American tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 9 at 10 AM, local time, with select pre-sales launching tomorrow, February 7. For tickets and more information, head here.

If last year's world-class debut North American performances were any indication, fans know that tickets for this rare and awe-inspiring experience will sell out at near lightning speed! Powerwolf's first shows in New York City and Montreal sold out within days, so local fans should not hesitate to witness the 'Wolf in 2024.

Powerwolf says about their return to North America: "Last year, our debut in America and Canada left us spellbound, facing sold-out venues and an incredible crowd. The energy was unreal, and we didn’t want to miss it again. It's going to be sheer madness! This tour marks the official live debut of songs from our upcoming album – don't miss the excitement!"

North American dates:

August

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

31 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

September

3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

7 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

(Photo - Matteo vDiva Fabbiani)