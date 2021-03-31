POWERWOLF Announce July Release Date For Call Of The Wild Album; Artwork Revealed

With the undeniable impact of their internationally successful releases, Powerwolf have truly proven that heavy metal is alive and well.

In 2021, the high priests of heavy metal will continue their inimitable success story: Following last year's Best Of album (Best Of The Blessed - Germany #2), the Gold and Platinum band now announce their upcoming studio album, Call Of The Wild, which will be released on July 9 via Napalm Records.

More details on the new album will follow soon, but you can pre-order your copy here.

Powerwolf Live 2021: Fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production Powerwolf has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands.

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES)